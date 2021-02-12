Music of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Amaarae named BET Amplified International ‘Artiste of the Month’

Ghanaian artist, Amaarae has been announced as BET Amplified International’s ‘Artiste of the Month’ for February.



Launched in the United States in January 2020, the initiative is a multifaceted campaign that identifies and elevates stars on the rise.



The 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards nominee will be highlighted through feature stories and videos on platforms owned by BET.



The goal of the initiative is “to engage in specialized social and digital activations, giving artists full-frame promo spots across all BET channels and creating unique opportunities for them to engage with audiences across BET’s platform of over 90 million households around the world,” shared Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of specials, music programming & music strategy in a previous interview.



Artists previously spotlighted include Masego, Snoh Aalegra, Omah Lay, and Rema.



In January 2021, Amaarae was named Apple Music’s newest Africa Rising artist.



The initiative is an artist development programme and companion playlist geared towards identifying, showcasing, and elevating rising talent and introducing the next generation of African superstars.



Previous Africa Rising artists include Omah Lay, Manu WorldStar, and Tems.



After releasing Passionfruit Summers EP in 2017, Amaarae capitalised on her success with “Spend Some Time” which featured Wande Coal and “Like It.”



Her recently released 14-track debut album, THE ANGEL YOU DON’T KNOW draws on a myriad of genres.



It garnered global recognition from publications like Pitchfork, The Guardian, The New Yorker, and CLASH Magazine.