Amaarae gets tongues wagging with Grammy look

The 66th Grammy Awards ceremony remains fresh on the minds of many, although no Ghanaian act was nominated or even spotted at the ceremony.



However, Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter Amaarae made a stunning appearance at the ceremony, where she represented Ghana as one of the few African artists present.



Videos making the rounds on social media showed Amaarae wearing a wine-coloured suit, showing off her buzz cut and tattoos.



She posed for pictures with her team and shared some videos on her social media platforms.



Many netizens praised Amaarae for her bold and unique look, while others criticized her for being too revealing.



Amaarae, however, is no stranger to controversy, as she is known for her fearless self-expression and individuality.



Her music and style have always celebrated self-acceptance and diversity, as she fuses pop, R&B, Afrobeats, and Alté genres.



Check out the posts below.





