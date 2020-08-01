Entertainment of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: GH Base

Already hits 1.74 million views in less than 24hours

Shatta Wale was featured on Beyonce's Already

Shatta Wale has been in the news the whole of today as a result of the release of 'Already' by Beyonce.



Many patrons have been impressed with Shatta Wale’s maturity as he was able to keep the news of the video for almost a year.



The release of this video represents a milestone in the career of Shatta Wale. However, the video has hit a new milestone.



At the time of writing, the video had hit 1.74 million views on YouTube and was trending at number one.



This video threatens to break a lot of records and we are all excited to see that.









