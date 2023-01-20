Alpha Hour pastor not defrauding anyone; what is his crime? – Gloria Kani asks critics

Entertainment of Friday, 20 January 2023

Ghanaian socialite turned pastor, Rev. Gloria Kani, has lashed out at Ghanaians, for what she described as a calculated plan to destroy Alpha Hour founder, Rev. Elvis Agyemang.



Rev. Agyemang has been subjected to immense persecution after a viral picture capturing a heap of cash in a room believed to be his ‘control room’ went viral.



In the said picture, a money-counting machine was also spotted on the table where the money was being counted.



This has since stirred controversy on social media, as some netizens have tagged him as a greedy pastor who enriches himself at the expense of gullible Christians.



But Gloria Kani strongly disagrees with the notion.



To her, the "Alpha Hour" founder is a genuine man of God who operates solely on prayer and God's word.



According to Gloria, Rev. Agyemang is nothing like the ‘so-called’ men of God who extort money from Ghanaians using fake prophecies.



“The Alpha Hour man hasn’t swindled anyone. He never gave out unwarranted and unnecessary prophecies like some people do. The most powerful tool in our Christian faith is prayer and the word of God. People willingly give out to some pastors. It happens. People give out houses, money, cars and a lot of gifts to some men of God, it happens. They give these things from their heart. The man did not deceive anyone. He did not use false prophecies to trick anyone. Those who usually join his prayer session know what God has done for them so they are giving back. Others are also looking forward to testimonies so they sow in faith. To those who released the picture, what did you gain?’ she stated in a video shared on Instagram.



Gloria Kani also bemoaned the ‘Pull him down’ syndrome among Ghanaians; adding that the habit of destroying people who are doing exploits in the country is increasingly becoming worrisome.



“We hate to see people prosper in this country. We always find ways of bringing people down. What is it? Why at all are Ghanaians like this? Why? Are we under a curse? Do you think it is easy for people to pray for hours? We hate to see our own people prosper but embrace that of others,” she added.



She, however, shot down the assertion that Rev. Agyemang has succeeded in ‘stealing’ members from other people’s churches.



“He hasn’t stolen anyone’s church member. If you follow this pastor carefully, you’ll know he is about the word of God and prayer. So those who feel threatened about him should go and burn the sea,” she stated.



