‘Alpha Hour is stressing our women’ – Politician cries out

CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Mr. Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has expressed worry over how participation in all sorts of midnight prayer sessions, particularly Alpha Hour, is taking a toll on women.



Mr. Ofosu Nkansah made these statements while giving a breakdown analysis of how such developments affect women, particularly, those who belong to the working class.



In a Facebook post, he lamented about how women who are already exhausted from work duties arrive home to fulfil family duties and later stay awake to pray all night long.



Wondering why these prayer meetings are mostly scheduled past midnight, the NEIP CEO said such arrangements only create what he termed as ‘unnecessary stress’ for women.



“Alpha Hour and other midnight Prayers sessions ... Our ladies (mostly) close from work tired, they will keep wake and pray from 12 to 1 am or beyond. Wake up at dawn to do house chores and prepare their kids for School. Just adding more stress to their lives. Unnecessary stress, I think. Why does it have to be after 12 midnight?” he wrote on Facebook.



His comments which had since gathered over 600 likes and 900 comments are filled with mixed reactions from the public.



While some strongly agree with his assertion, others have slammed him for what they term as ‘crying more than the bereaved’.



In a bid to buttress their points, some critics have wondered why people stay up all night ‘partying and clubbing’ without being chastised but are quick to criticize Christians for sacrificing sleep for prayers.



