Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: GH Base

Alodia confirms Sarkodie gave huge amount to support Castro’s family

Rapper Sarkodie

UK Promoter, Alodia Productions has confirmed rapper Sarkodie contributed a huge amount to support Castro’s family.



In an earlier interview on Peace FM Ayisha Modi took on Sarkodie, asking him to come out and say if he had sent just GHC 500 to Castro’s family since he got missing.



It is with this information that Sammy Flex, during a discussion phoned in Alodia from the UK to ask him about a contribution they made sometime back for Castro’s family when they celebrated him on his birthday.



According to Alodia, Sarkodie gave a huge amount during the donation and it was only three musicians who gave the money including Shatta Wale and the other half of Hip life group Nkasei.

