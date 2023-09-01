Almost all my parenting ideas vanished after I had kids - Nadia Buari

Entertainment of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nollywood Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has shared her unique parenting idea with her fans.



The mother of four said before she had children, she had a million ideas on how to raise them but all disappeared when she became a mother.



Nadia said she has been left with just one parenting idea which is to always shower her kids with more love throughout the different phases of their lives.



The proud mom of four lovely girls also confessed her kids are the bedrock of her existence.



Sharing photos with her girls, the former model wrote: “Before I had kids, I had a million ideas on how I would raise them. Now that they are here? I have ONLY ONE and that is to LOVE THEM. Love them through their GIGGLES, MESSY HANDS, and FEARLESSNESS.



“And when it is hard, like really hard, I’ll LOVE THEM through that too! My whole world revolves around them.”



The actress welcomed a set of twins sometime in 2015.



She birthed her third child in 2017, and the fourth in 2018.



However, she has since kept her kids’ identities hidden from the public as photos shared only capture their rear or partial side view.



Read the reactions below:



Ini Edo said: “That’s more than enough Queen



iamowusumavee wrote: “Family Is Everything mother and daughters vibe.”



babamuib stated: “May Allah continue to guide protect you and them. Best mom.”



hindexbaby said: “The mother in me. Mothers and the love they have for their kids is priceless.”



carl.jenney wrote: “I’m always happy whenever I see you and your girls.”



officiallie_a stated: “Well said… I also thought the same.”



theebigfyejesus said: “It takes that Level of Element, Love, to make sound decisions concerning Life Lifestyle etc.”



