Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Allow Patapaa enjoy his German wife – Kumchacha to critics

Prophet Kumchaha is the founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries

Prophet Nicholas Osei popularly known as 'Kumchacha' has asked critics to allow Patapaa to enjoy his marriage in peace.



Speaking in an interview with Kastle FM, Prophet Kumchacha said: “Every hole is a hole so everything that Patapaa expects to see in a woman he’ll definitely find it on his white lady. A black woman’s hole is a hole and a white woman’s hole is also a hole so I think most of it has to do with the character of the lady.”



Prophet Kumchacha added that the success of every marriage depends on the good character of the couple and not the skin colour.



“As for marriage when you marry even an angel and that angel hasn’t got a good character the marriage will never last. So it’s all about both Patapaa and the white woman bringing their good characters onboard to make sure the marriage becomes sustainable. Both of them are lucky to have married each other. The white woman is also a human being and Patapaa is also a human being. Excuse me to say I don’t know what a white woman has on her body that you won’t find on the body of a black woman." He asserted.