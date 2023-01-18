All you need to know about the tension between Shatta Wale and Kwadwo Sheldon

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

In the midst of all the controversies emanating from the construction of the National Cathedral, a purported list of President Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle, the Debt Exchange programme and reports of a major shakeup in the leadership of the minority in parliament, the battle between ‘Dancehall King’ Shatta Wale and ‘Content Nyame’ Kwadwo Sheldon secured a spot on social media trends.



Undoubtedly, it's been a week of altercations culminating in the release of a diss song and a threat to physically assault an opponent should he continue to spew what the other party described as utter gibberish.



Two showbiz personalities plying their trade in different sectors of the industry locked horns, courting attention and reactions from the general public. The background and chronology of events coupled with the characters involved made the social media war intriguing with many expressing interests in how things would pan out.



What exactly caused the dispute? GhanaWeb explores the subject below.



The Genesis: Meek Mill Jubilee House video brouhaha



Meek Mill was one of the guests at the Afro Nation concert in Ghana over the Christmas holidays. On late Sunday, January 8, 2023, the American rapper posted an Instagram reel announcing that he was set to release a new track.



It turned out that portions of the said video were shot in and around the Jubilee House during his visit. This stoked controversy and divided opinions, with many critiquing the act and tagging it the ‘height of desecration’. They argued that the seat of government was not supposed to be used for such an activity insisting that the edifice is not a tourist attraction.







Shatta Wale reacts to Meek Mill’s video



Aside from veteran sound engineer Fred Kyei Mensah (Fredyma) who defended the act, Shatta Wale was one of the showbiz personalities who saw nothing wrong with Meek Mill’s conduct. In a series of tweets punctuated with insults, the Dancehall musician justified the decision to shoot the music video at the Jubilee House.



“You wan go america go take pictures for White House, You say “year of return “ and your own black brother come shoot video as he return home you bore .. You are a villager trust me!!!” one of his tweets read.



