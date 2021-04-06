All you need to know about the budding artist - Gyaldem Tish

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: DPM Records

Opare Leticia (born 5 March) is known in showbiz as Gyaldem Tish. She is one of the fastest rising Ghanaian Reggae Dancehall female artist.



Gyaldem Tish was born in Donkorkrom, Afram Plains. She originally hails from Anum. She was born to Mr and Mrs Opare. Her father(Mr Opare) is one of the best Photographers in the area.



From an early age, Gyaldem Tish showed signs that she would venture into the music industry as a Big time Musician. Growing up she joined the church choir and some music bands as the lead vocalist in other to help develop and build her voice.



Gyaldem Tish completed her primary school and Junior High School education at Atakora D/A Junior High in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District. She continued to study at Mpraeso Senior High School and obtained her West African School Certificate.



Gyaldem Tish joined the Ghanaian music industry professionally in 2018. Her debut single is "iWoman". The song made waves on local radio and TV stations for months. She then released the Video to the single as well. In 2019, the song was still making waves and got her some nominations in some various Award Schemes.



In the past two years, she has performed at major shows in Ghana such as Vac With DJ Mensah, Eastern Music Awards, Kwahu Easter Show, amongst others. She is currently being guided and managed by DPM Records. She won Reggae-Dancehall Song of the Year at the 2020 Eastern Music Awards



She promises Ghanaians and Africa some good music this year and the years to come.



Tish currently has her works available on various streaming platforms where she has over the years been gaining a lot of traction.