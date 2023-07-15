All you need to know about Danny Lampo the UK based Ghanaian musician breaking boundaries with his music

Entertainment of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Source: Promoter Koolic

Danny Lampo is a UK-based Afro beat artiste and footballer who is quickly making a name for himself in both industries. With a unique sound that blends elements of traditional Ghanaian music with modern Afro beat rhythms, Danny Lampo has been able to capture the attention of audiences around the world.



Danny Lampo has had the opportunity to collaborate with several notable artistes in the industry, including Medikal, Kwamz and Flava, Kwabena Kwabena, Nana Quarme, Article Wan, the late legendary musician Sonni Bali, Samini, Sarkodie, KK Fosu, Ofori Amponsah, Baroki, Stephanie Benson, and many others.



He has also worked with top music promoters like Alordia Promotions, Bizzles, Big Nash, and Promoter Koolic, who have helped to amplify his music and bring it to a wider audience. These collaborations and partnerships have helped to establish Danny Lampo as a rising star in the music industry, and he continues to work hard to create music that inspires and uplifts his fans.



In addition to his music career, Danny Lampo is also an accomplished footballer who has played for various teams throughout his career. Despite his busy schedule, he has been able to balance his passion for music with his love of the game, using his platform to raise awareness of important issues and inspire others to pursue their dreams.



Recently, Danny Lampo was billed as the headline artist at Action Carnival in London, where he wowed audiences with his high-energy performances and infectious beats. He has also released many popular singles, including “Paper,” “Tight Thing,” “Kung Fu,” and “Ebony,” which have helped to spread awareness of Ghanaian music and culture around the world.



Most recently, Danny Lampo released his debut album, African Queen, which features collaborations with other rising stars in the industry, including Star Vicy and AJ Safoa. The album has been well-received by audiences and has helped to further establish Danny Lampo as a rising star in the music industry.



Despite his success, Danny Lampo remains humble and dedicated to his craft. He continues to work hard to create music that inspires and uplifts his fans, while also pursuing his passion for football and using his platform to make a positive impact in the world.



In conclusion, Danny Lampo is a talented and versatile artiste who is quickly making a name for himself in both the music and football industries. With his infectious beats, unique sound, and inspiring.