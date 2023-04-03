All you need to know about Big Brother Titans winner, Khosi

Entertainment of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Big Brother housemate, Khosi, on Sunday, April 2, was declared the winner of the Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) Season 1 reality show at the show's grand finale.



She took home a home whopping US$100 000 plus other gifts from sponsors of the show.



Khosi who was the first housemate to be introduced at the show's launch alongside 24 other contenders, struggled as she was constantly put up for eviction.



She won after a keen contest with Nigeria's Kanaga Jnr who came as the 1st runner up and South Africa's Tsatsii who took the 2nd runner-up spot.



Six housemates made it to the finale. Three Nigerians and two South Africans.



The finalists were Ebubu, Ipeleng, Khosi, Tsaatsii, Kanaga Jnr and Yvonne.



Yvonne took the fourth position while Ebubu and Ipeleng took the fifth and sixth positions respectively.



In this article, MyNigeria highlights some things you need to know BBTitans Season 1 winner, Khosi.



Facts about Khosi:



1. Age and real name:



The South African lady who goes by the birth name Makhosazane Twala, was born on August 10, 1997, thereby making her 25 years old.



2. Hometown:



Khosi hails from Newcastle, Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa, however, she currently resides and works in Johanessburg in Gauteng province.



3. Educational background:



Khosi is a 3-time graduate – she began her tertiary education at the University of the Free State in 2016 where she graduated, before later joining Oakfields College for a degree in Communications Science.



Khosi completed her postgraduate studies at the University of Johannesburg in 2021 in Strategic Communication and Media Studies.



4. Profession:



The BBTitans' season 1 winner is a journalist, fitness guru, content creator and Instagram model.



She also worked as a columnist and on-air personality for Jacaranda 94.2fm in Johannesburg before entering the Big Brother house. She has been interested in becoming a journalist since she was eight years old.



5. Awards:



Khosi has competed in beauty pageants in the past including the Biogen Face of Wellness in 2020, Miss Superb Worldwide South Africa 2021, and Miss Free State SA 2017. She finished second in the Miss Free State competition in 2017.



It is without a doubt that Khosi went to the BBTitans' house to win the show.



She was made the overwhelming favorite to win the $100,000 cash prize since she continued to be the focal point of all the show's events and provided her supporters with nonstop entertainment.