All you need to know about Akumaa Mama Zimbi’s famous headgear

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian counselor and media personality, Akumaa Mama Zimbi has disclosed the composition and usage of her famous headgear which is popularly known in the local dialect as ‘duku.’



According to her, the headgear is something symbolic that her brand hinges on and has gained recognition from most Ghanaians.



She revealed that the headgear is not just for branding sake but she uses it to keep valuables like phones, car keys, and other essential items but does not overload it.



Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3 which GhanaWeb monitored, Akumaa Mama Zimbi talked about what makes up the headgear and how uses it to her benefit.



“I put things in there [headgear] so that when I want to use I pick them up. It is not really my bag but is not everywhere I go and then pick my bag. Because there was an experience when I went to a place and It was a theatre sitting, there was somebody who was picking something from the bag and then I said to myself, I will not do it oo, never again,” she said.



She continued, “I keep the necessary ones there not too much. I have my reading glasses and my car keys there. I don’t keep money there. It is something that is part and parcel of me. There was a day that Andy Dosty was interviewing me. So that day, I didn’t mute it.



"In the course of the interview, I got a call and it rang. when I heard it I just picked it up and then muted it. The way I picked and put it back got people talking and it was trending [on social media] but I put it [mobile phone] there every time. It has been my style for a very long time.”



The media personality revealed that she uses six or twelve yards of cloth to make her headgear but it does not weigh heavy.



“The one beneath is four yards and the Kente is two yards making six yards. This is not huge but I have done ones that are bigger and those ones I can use twelve yards to do it. It [headgear] is my brand, I've been doing it for twenty years,” Akumaa Mama Zimbi disclosed.



When quizzed on why she barely shows her natural hair in public, she responded, “Once in a while, I show it [natural hair] on Facebook.”



