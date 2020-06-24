Fashion of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

All the times musician Fantana won our hearts with impeccable black dresses

Gone are the days when black was reserved for funerals and mourning the dead, now the colour is used to make a bold fashion statement.



Ruff Town Record new signee, Francine Nyanko Koffi popularly called Fantana is our style muse for today.



The young Ghanaian has a great love for fashion and her high fashion sense is just incredible.



Although she usually trends for controversial reasons, her fashion statements cannot be underestimated.



Black is one of the ultimate colours in fashion, it is classic, simple and versatile and Fantana definitely knows how to rock it.



We have selected our favourite dresses from Fantana that proves she rocks better in the colour.



