All the support you see Shatta Wale getting is just street love - Jupitar

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Jupitar, has asserted that Shatta Wale mainly derives his support from his ‘Street fans’ adding that the media adds nothing to his craft.



In an interview with Ghanaweb TV’s Doreen Abanema Abayaa, Jupitar claimed that over the years, the media has projected Shatta in a bad light, which according to him, has impacted the SM boss’ career negatively.



“Shatta don’t enjoy any support from any media. All the things they have been blogging about Shatta did this Shatta did that not to support his career but to paint some image about his career about Shatta. It’s just street love and nothing to do with media”, he explained to the host.



One can recall that Shatta had on several occasions tackled the media over what he termed as lack of support and unprofessionalism.



The Shatta Movement boss had also consistently slammed some show pundits, radio presenters and many others, who he claimed have sabotaged his career.



A typical example is where he lambasted the likes of Andy Dosty, Abeiku Santana and others during an interview with Good Evening Ghana, sometime in 2022, for what he described as peddling falsehood against him.



