'All the rest na background music' - Tracey Boakye as she lists her top priorities

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, has emphasized that her top priorities in life currently are her children and her lovely husband.



According to the controversial actress cum entrepreneur, she intends to channel all her energy towards her family, rather than paying attention to all the negativity targeted at her on social media.



Tracey’s plush wedding that took over social media months ago was accompanied by back-to-back scandals, including claims that she has been kicked out of her famous East Legon mansion, which allegedly belonged to her sponsor.



It was alleged that Tracey Boakye was ordered by the court to vacate the building she usually ‘fronts’ with and this development has subjected her to mockery on social media.



However, it appears the actress has since been living a lowkey life since the development took place.



Tracey, who used to flaunt wealth or ‘pepper haters’ on a daily basis now seldom shares such posts, leaving many wondering why.



But sharing an update on her ‘new life’, she said that her priorities have changed.



Sharing a video where she was passionately kissing her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, in a car, the mother of two wrote as caption;



“My Children and my sweet husband, that’s all matters to me now. All the rest Na Background Music.”



Checkout the post below:









EB/EA