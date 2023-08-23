All the female contestants wanted me - BB Naija housemate brags

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Big Brother Naija All stars ex-housemate, Terseer Waya, popularly known as 'Kiddwaya', has bragged after being evicted from the show.



According to him, all the female housemates were “chasing” him while he was in the House.



Kiddwaya, who is the son of billionaire businessman and socialite, Terry Waya, said the ladies were chasing him because of his surname.



He made these statements in a recent interview with Naija FM, Lagos.



“There are 10 female housemates right? The whole 10 were chasing me.



“I’m not saying it’s because of my money but they know why they are chasing someone with Waya as his last name and Kidd as first,” KiddWaya retorted.



It can be recalled that Kiddwaya earlier asserted that his girlfriend is a million times better than all the female contestants.