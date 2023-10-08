You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 10 08Article 1858640

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

All the awards Shatta Wale took home from the Ghana Music Awards UK 2023

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale

The Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK 2023 ended with Dancehall sensation Shatta Wale winning big.

The event, which was held at the Royal Regency in London on October 7, sought to celebrate high-achieving musical talents from Ghana in grand style.

Shatta Wale was nominated for and won all 5 awards including Artiste of the Year and Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.

He also won the Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year and Most Popular Song of the Year for his song; “On God”.

And his fanbase; Shatta Movement, won the award for the Most Dominant fanbase of the Year.

Celebrating his wins on his Twitter handle, Shatta Wale thanked the organizers of the show and his fans for their support throughout the years.

Check out the full list here;

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of The Year
● Ras Kuuku
● Epixode
● Rocky Dawuni
● Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale -Winner
● Samini

Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year
● 3 3 & 1 (Miensa Miensa Ne Baako) – Ras Kuuku
● Atia – Epixode
● Don’t Forget Me – Black Sherif
● Never Bow Down – Rocky Dawuni ft. Blvk H3ro
● On God – Shatta Wale - winner
● Abundance – Samini
● Eyes On You ft. Stonebwoy – Maccasio

Most Popular Song of the Year
● Country Side – Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif
● Friday Night – Lasmid
● Wayε Me Yie – Piesie Esther
● Fa No Fom – DJ Azonto
● Atia (High-life Rendition) – Epixode ft. Kwabena Kwabena
● Soja – Black Sherif
● Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo – Daddy Lumba
● On God – Shatta Wale - winner

Artiste of the Year
● Black Sherif
● Piesie Esther
● Stonebwoy
● Sarkodie
● King Promise
Shatta Wale - winner

Most Dominant Fan Base of The Year
● 69 Fans
● Gadam Nation
● Team DH
● Daddy Lumba Fans
● Shatta Movement - winner
● BHIM Nation
● Meditants
● Team Move
● Sarknation
● Shay Gang







ID/AW

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

Watch the latest episode of E-Forum here