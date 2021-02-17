Music of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

All the Kumericans are dope - AMG Medikal

Kumericans have put more light on drill music in recent times

Ghanaian hip hop /rap artist AMG Medikal, birth named Samuel Adu Frimpong, has expressed that, all the Kumericans are dope.



During an interview with Rev Erskine on Y107.9FM he said this in reply to who he would choose if he is to do a song with any of the Kumericans.



To him all of them are dope and he likes what they are doing, there are a lot of good rappers there so he can’t pick one from them if he is to choose any of them for a song.



According to the rapper, the Kumericans put more light on drill music, they made Ghanaians accept drill music in order for it to go commercial.



“I’m very happy for them because what they are doing is a very different thing, all of them are dope," he stated.



