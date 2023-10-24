All set for grand finale of Miss Knustford 2023

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: GNA

The 2023 edition of Miss Knustford is set to take centre stage this Saturday, October 28, 2023, as contestants battle for the ultimate crown.



The five elegant contestants for this year's finale, namely Tiwaa, Eve, Sedinam, Becca, and Gina, would showcase their talents in their task presentations as well as dazzling the runway in their costumes.



The winner of this year's edition is expected to walk away with a full scholarship, ambassadorial responsibilities, a cash prize, and bragging rights.



This year's pageantry, which is themed “Projecting our Africanness through Scholarly Education," seeks to demonstrate the rich cultural heritage of African society.



The presentation of the contestants would also focus on ways to prevent waste pollution through innovative recycling.



Miss Knustford 2023 is powered by EduEnter Group Ghana in collaboration with the Student Representative Council of Knustford University, one of Africa's most prestigious university colleges in Ghana.