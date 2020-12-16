Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: Ghana Celebrities

All my tattoos have significant meanings - Musician

Ghanaian musician Xupa

Up and coming Ghanaian musician known by stage name Xupa, has shared his reasons for having the number of tattoos he has and their meanings.



According to him, he just did not decide to ink himself but due circumstances and some situations he went through, he decided to get them as a source of encouragement.



Talking to DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive Show, he said, “what some people don’t know is that 90% of people with tattoos have meanings to it. They just don’t decide to get it done”.



For him, whenever he sees his tattoos, they help him reflect on his life and how far God has brought him.



Xupa added that so far, he has 3 tattoos which are all found on his hands with the inscriptions: ‘Fear God’ which always reminds him to always put God first whenever he wants to make a decision.



The second, ‘every act of God is perfect’ reminds him that God has a time for everything and when he does and whatever He has promised ends up perfect and beautiful.



Finally, he has the ‘music staff’ symbols which symbolizes his music talent.

