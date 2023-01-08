'All my haters are animals' - Sarkodie fumes on Twitter

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 January 2023

Sarkodie has taken to Twitter with a message for his detractors.



Unclear who triggered his nerves, the rapper took to social media with 'jabs' targeted at his haters.



“Nobody doing it like moi…forgetti an omo tan me no omoy3 mmoa,” which translates to "Nobody doing it like me. Forget it, those who hate me are haters," his comment read.



This statement has since stirred mixed reactions from tweeps as some have described it as extremely harsh.



Although the rapper did not mention names, netizens have linked his post to the instance where his team had an altercation with the security after he was prevented from using a particular entrance at the Black Star Line fest.



Check out the post below and some public reactions









“Nobody doing it like moi … forgetti na omo aa omo tan me no omoy3 mmoa ????” — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) January 7, 2023

Eeiii Kabutey Boafu paaa — Palago Mufasa (@Archipalago) January 7, 2023

You are your own enemy stop stealing people titles , we know the original landlord.. — #FreedomWaveConcert (@SMSpaceTalkShow) January 8, 2023

Someone stole Sark’s phone yesterday at the program ???????? — SarkArmy (@k_chuckman) January 7, 2023