All my 5 senses are receptive to prophetic messages - Nigel Gaisie recounts meeting God

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has given details of an encounter he had with God.



Speaking in a UTV interview shared on Facebook, on Monday, October 23, 2023, Nigel Gaisie said that he has seen God at least three times.



Gaisie, known for his New Year prophecies told host Abeiku Santana how he usually gets his prophecies.



"All my five senses are receptive to prophetic messages due to my growth in the work of the Lord, anytime of the day, they can pick (signals)," he disclosed.



"But the major department of my prophetic is my right ear and my eyes. I can see well and I hear a lot. If you give me a mat to sleep right now, God can manifest Himself to me," he added.



He added that he got his calling to become a prophet after his first encounter with God.



“I have seen God before. I have had personal encounters with Him about three times… He (God) knocked me into a deep sleep and while I was dreaming, I realised that the bed was shaking vigorously.



“And I saw that there was an image on the wall. And in the image, you can see his face. You see from his forehead to his hair. His hair was like that of an old white person and he was speaking to me,” he narrated.



The pastor added, “He gave me a mandate, saying ‘I have called you, go into the nation with prophets, great men and women on fire and declare my second coming'. As he (God) was leaving, he stretched his two hands and exhaled something like a vapour from a deep freezer into me”.



He further stated that during this first encounter, he saw the founder of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, who confirmed some of the things nine years later.



“After that, I saw the senior pastor, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, in the dream and he told me to hold his shoes. As I held his shoes, he told me that he had added a healing gift for me.



“And so, on the first day, I saw Dr Lawrence Tetteh, it was at the Action Chapel, Madina; as he was ministering, he threw a towel towards me and told me to come and hold his shoes to confirm what happened in my dream 8, 9 years ago,” he said.



Watch the interview below:







BAI/AW



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.