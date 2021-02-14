Entertainment of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: 3 News

All I wanted to be was a producer - Andy Dosty

Radio presenter, Andy Dosty

The Radio debonair disk jockey and presenter, Andrew Amoh, popularly known in showbiz as Andy Dosty has stated that all he ever wanted to do was to produce music rather than rapping which was a difficult task for him during his young days as a “DJ” in Kumasi.



He said this in an interview with Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360 on TV3, Friday, January 12.



The Radio presenter turned rapper said he started his career as a Spinner, playing from village to village, earning so much money in the process that they began calling him with the popular moniker “Andy Dosty”.



“All I wanted to be was a producer because it would take me a whole month to write one song cos I wanted to perfect it, that was not my craft. Okyeame Kwame used to live with me so I’ll see Kwame writing and he will do it swiftly, so mine was to concentrate on the production cos he’ll take me to the studio and ask me: Andy what do you think? the base is too much? Too much base, too much club?"



“The progression is this and that, so I was always at the background trying to produce. For me my focus was on production, the person who pushed me into producing my own songs was Root I, he said: you can do it, do it, he pushed me into singing, into rapping,” he revealed.



Andy Dosty is out with his new single called “One K” featuring E.L and Kuame Eugine.