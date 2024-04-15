'All Bobrisky's male biological parts intact after inspection' – NCoS

Entertainment of Monday, 15 April 2024

A non-commissioned officer of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), has made public the findings of their investigation following the admission of crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, to the prison.



In a private interview with PUNCH journalists, a senior official at the Ikoyi Custodial Center said that the transvestite, after receiving a six months prison sentence, was searched upon arrival.



Their investigation revealed that contrary to what he said, Bobrisky, the transvestite, had not had his gender altered or his male parts surgically or otherwise altered.



The official said: "Bobrisky made a public declaration that he was a male, and court proceedings are public records. Every inmate brought into a facility during admission is examined. He was equally examined, and no realignment of gender or genital organ was discovered. The male biological features were the same.



"After that, a cell was allocated to him, and he had a certain number of inmates with him. A bed space was also allotted to him. It is just like a boarding house where your housemaster will issue you your personal belongings."



It was further stated that Bobrisky was not given special treatment and that he followed the regulations like everyone else.



The official said: "When it is time for class, he attends. When it is time for food, he will go and get his portion. The same goes with prep and light out. He observes all these without preference. He has been going about his business just like other inmates since he was brought in here."



He also addressed the widely circulated rumours that Bobrisky was receiving protection from other male prisoners against possible mistreatment.



He said: "He is not getting any five-star treatment and is not being protected from anybody. He follows the same rules and regulations, just like every other inmate. Single cells of isolation cells are to prevent outbreaks of communicable diseases.



"In a male prison, homosexuality is outlawed, and it is a grievous offence. Sodomy, or homosexuality, is frowned upon here in the custodial centre. So any inmate that tries to violate him will face the law."



Bobrisky, for years, has had many people believe that he no longer has his male organs as he conducted surgery to have them removed.



He even went to the extent of saying that he now menstruates, which many people found absurd and angry.