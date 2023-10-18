All 16 contestants for 5th Miss Golden Stool unveiled for a showdown

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Jay N Jay Company Limited, organisers of the prestigious Miss Golden Stool have unveiled sixteen participants for the 5th edition of the event that aims to honor the culture and traditions of the Ashanti region.



The finalists for this year's competition are: Abraba, Ababio, Frimpomaa, Osaah, Oseikrom, Agyakowaa, Osika, Darkowaa, Akua, and Animounyam. The remaining contestants include Antwiwaa, Awura, Nana, Amoakoaa, Oseikrom, and Appiawaa.



The unveiling event occurred at the Silicon Event Centre in Tesano last Saturday, giving the contestants a chance to introduce themselves and share their dreams for the pageant which saw Abrewanana emerge winner at last year’s edition.



As seen in previous editions, a series of weekly eliminations will narrow down the field to the final six competitors who will vie for the coveted crown at the grand finale scheduled for December 17.



In an interview with the media, Akua Amoakowaa, the CEO of Miss Golden, emphasized the cultural significance of the pageant and its mission to promote the rich heritage and traditions of the Ashanti region.



She stated, "Miss Golden Stool is a culturally inclined beauty pageant that seeks to nurture and mentor a group of young women who will utilize their physical beauty, intellect, and deep knowledge of their culture to make a positive impact in various areas, including sanitation, tourism, health, and other social and economic issues, with a strong focus on cultural development in the Akan regions."



Furthermore, Akua hinted at exciting surprises in store for this year's edition, with a promise of outstanding musical performances during the grand finale. The venue for this year’s grand finale is yet to be disclosed by the event organizers.



Last year's event featured artists like Kwaisey Pee, Obaapa Christy, and Jayana, and this year, a fresh lineup of prominent musicians will grace the stage, organisers say.





