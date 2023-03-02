Alexx Ekubo considers relocation after the declaration of Tinubu as president-elect

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actor, AlexxEkubbo, is considering relocation following the outcome of the 2023 presidential and national assembly elections which was held on Saturday, February 25.



According to the thespian who took to social media to make this statement, the outcome of the election wasn't what he envisaged.



He wrote: "Abi na to relocate from Nigeria? Because this election did not election the way election should election."



Many Nigerians and social media users shared their views and opinions about the actor's intentions, with some advising him not to relocate since there is nowhere like home.



Others, however, urged him to relocate from Nigeria.



Read the comments below:



ordeenakah: "I’m looking for japa partner. Abeg who wan marry?? (males only)"



jolly_shorpy: "Even if relocation would cost 1,000naira,some people won't consider it.Even with the situation of the country ,some people are making millions"



rukky_poshh: "Tinumbu is just a NO"



cinzbagit__: "We have Luggages for those planning on JAPA"



austine_aa: "Everyone is saying relocation. Do you know how much to japa? Not everyone have that money"



stackchyna__: "Maybe if some people relocate the money go they reach us small small if we re no more plenty in Nigeria"



See the screenshot of his post below:



