LifeStyle of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Source: Alby News Ghana

Akyeke, a local delicacy, has saved hundreds of lives in Ghana month

The emphasis of today's edition is "Akyeke," a local delicacy in Ghana that is very affordable and available throughout the day.

For the Nzema people in Ghana's Western Region, "Akyeke" is an essential food.

Tilapia, sliced cucumber, sliced tomato, and ground pepper are added as garnishes to akyeke.

The name can be spelled in a variety of forms, including "Achk," "Acheke," "Adj," "Attieke," and others.

On the way to the towns in the Western Region, it's quite usual to see vendors selling "Akyeke."

Apart from Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire also enjoys this dinner as one of their delectable dishes.

Cassava that has been shredded and fermented is used to make "akyeke." For the cassava dough to be dry, the water from the mashed cassava or cassava dough is drained using a sieve or very clean napkin, and then the dough is stirred in a circular motion in any container.

For five to seven minutes, the food is steam-cooked over medium heat. For a delicious flavor, a tiny bit of salt is added.

To add some pleasant flavor to the dinner, one can add soup, stew, shrimp, fried plantains, boiled or fried eggs, avocado, pears, and other foods they feel comfortable eating.

The palm oil that the Nzema people frequently add to their cuisine gives it a yellowish hue.

The food is very inexpensive; one can purchase GH5.00 worth and feel completely satisfied. One will need about GHC 10.00 or GHC 15.00 if they want a complete taste of other accompaniments.

Given that it is made from cassava, akyeke is a fantastic supply of carbohydrates. The food can be consumed at any time of the day, whether for breakfast, lunch, or supper, as was stated in the beginning.

Additionally, akyeke gives the body the protein it needs to develop and maintain muscles and bones.

With very little capital, it is very simple to launch a "Akyeke" company anywhere in the nation.

Try your hardest to sample their delectable "Akyeke" meal whenever you are in a town in the Western area; you won't soon forget the pleasant experience.

