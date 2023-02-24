Akwaboah set to tour Canada in August

Entertainment of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: Melvin Tarlue

Ghanaian musician, Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, known by his stage name Akwaboah Jnr, is set to perform in Canada.



The 'Obiaa' hitmaker will be touring Canada in the coming months.



The mega tour is scheduled for August 2023.



He is set to put up an electrifying performance at the Ghanafest in Canada on August 6, 2023.



Akwaboah Jnr is currently one of the finest musicians in Ghana.



He has churned out several hit songs since his rise to stardom.



Some of the songs are: 'One Day', 'Posti Me', 'Hold Me Down', and 'My Darling'.



Get ready to experience the rhythms of Ghana as Akwaboah brings its electrifying tour to Canada this summer.