Music of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Akwaboah debuts artwork for upcoming song with his father

Official artwork of the song

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Akwaboah has debuted the artwork of a new single from the quarters of The Akwaboahs.



Titled Face2Face (remix), a part of the caption revealing the artwork stated that, the song from the father and son duo would be “out soon.”



In an interview last year with NY DJ on Y102.5FM, Akwaboah shared why he is working on remixes of songs with his father, Kwadwo Akwaboah.



“We could have done something different but I chose to reintroduce dad to both the new and old folks with something the majority of the people knew and loved. You know Dad has not been in the music industry for a while because he’s not been well but I’m glad the first one picked up.”



The new song follows the success of the critically acclaimed ‘Awerekyekyere remix’ released in August 2020.



The song is number 75 on Muse Bangers of the Year 2020 – a multi-platform music initiative instituted to highlight the songs that dominated the Ghanaian radio landscape for the year 2020.



The initiative also looked to reiterate the power and relevance of radio platforms in shaping the taste of consumers and amplifying the works of music talents.



