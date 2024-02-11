Akwaboah cancels 2024 Shades of Love Concert

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Ghanaian Highlife sensation Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, affectionately known as Akwaboah Jnr, has made the difficult decision to cancel his highly anticipated annual Shades of Love concert.



The event, which traditionally takes place every February 14th to celebrate Valentine's Day, has become a staple in the hearts of many music lovers across the nation.



In a heartfelt announcement, Akwaboah expressed his regret over the cancellation, acknowledging the disappointment it may bring to his devoted fans.



"For the past 6 years, Valentine's Day has become synonymous with Akwaboah's Shades of Love concert. This is why it pains me to say we will not be able to have our concert this year," he stated.



The Shades of Love concert has earned a reputation for being a must-attend event for lovers, offering a unique blend of Akwaboah's soulful highlife melodies in celebration of romance and affection. However, this year's unforeseen circumstances have led to the difficult decision to call off the show.



Akwaboah emphasised his commitment to delivering nothing short of excellence to his fans and acknowledged that the current circumstances would prevent him from providing the memorable experience they have come to expect.



"When it became evident that we could not deliver what we had come to expect at the Shades of Love concert, the choice was obvious. It is always my wish to give you the best experience because you deserve the best," he explained.



Despite the cancellation of the Shades of Love concert, Akwaboah assured fans that he remains dedicated to bringing them exceptional musical experiences throughout the year.



He promised to keep them informed about upcoming concerts and tours, while also hinting at some exciting surprises in store for Valentine's Day.



As fans eagerly await further updates from their beloved highlife musician, Akwaboah's decision to prioritise quality and authenticity serves as proof of his unwavering commitment to his craft and his audience.



While this year's Valentine's Day may not feature the anticipated Shades of Love concert, Akwaboah's loyal fans can rest assured that there are still plenty of reasons to celebrate the season of love with his soul-stirring melodies.



Check the full statement below



