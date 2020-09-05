Entertainment of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Akwaboah Snr expresses joy over son ‘copying his style’

Veteran musician Akwaboah Snr and son, Akwaboah Jnr

It is not unusual to see some persons in the creative industry trying to sound like their role models and in some extreme cases, completely copying their personalities.



Sometimes these acts attract ridicule and displeasure from music lovers and these role models. But one person who has openly expressed his profound joy for another artiste copying his style of music is veteran musician Akwaboah Snr.



According to him, he is very pleased and overjoyed that his son, Akwaboah is immortalizing his (Akwaboah Snr’s) way of doing music by replicating it exactly.



“I thank God no one but my son copied my style. I am pleased he does my kind of music and plays the keyboard as I do.”



He made this statement in an interview with Happy 98.9FM’s DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive show.



He admitted that he had always heard people say his son sounds like him but never realised the close similarity until recently.



“They have always said we have similar voices and I just realised how much he sounds like me just by listening to him now.”



Indicating how his son could have picked up so much from him, Akwaboah Snr admitted that he made sure Jnr listened to a lot of his songs growing up. “And that is how he learnt from me and also sounds like me,” he said.



The two who are obviously very close do not only share the musical gene but a great bond of love and mutual respect.





