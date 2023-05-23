‘Akwaboah Senior recorded all my hit songs’ - Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Veteran gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, who has been grieving the loss of his mentor and close friend, Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr, has revealed he is the man behind his success.



In a Graphic Showbiz report, the veteran musician credited Akwaboah Snr for his success in the music industry, stating that he believes many people may not know Akwaboah Snr was behind all his hit songs.



"In fact, he recorded all my hit songs from Aporsor, Zaphnath Paneah, Tabitha Kum, and Mahashala among others, and he also played a major role on all my albums. He would go through all the songs with me to make sure I got everything right."



Nicolas Acheampong described how he embarked on his music career by seeking out a talented sound engineer who understood the type of music he pursued, and Akwaboah Snr turned out to be the perfect match.



“When I started my music career, I wanted a talented sound engineer who would understand the kind of music I do and he has been a blessing since he came into my life. I benefited a lot from him so his death is a big blow to me,” he stated.



Acheampong also noted Akwaboah Snr's uncompromising commitment to quality in describing his work ethic.



He said, "the man I know will not do any shabby job because of what he stood for. Some musicians could not work with him because of how principled he was. If a song is bad, he will not record it no matter what."



In addition, Acheampong said the close bond between him and Akwaboah Snr and their shared passion for music created a deep connection, and the missed opportunity for other musicians to benefit from his talent and insight was regrettable.



He described Akwaboah Snr as his role model and the best musician and sound engineer he had encountered.



“He was very close to me and I know how deep that man is. It hurts me that a lot of musicians could not benefit from this wonderful man who I describe as my role model and the best musician and sound engineer I have come across.



“Since his death, I have had the likes of Kaakyire Kwame Appiah and others calling me. They know how close I was with him. I am so sad,” he added.





The late Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr, 69, was a talented guitarist, producer and keyboardist. He worked with some of Ghana’s great musicians, including Kojo Antwi, Rex Omar and the late Nana Kwame Ampadu, Jewel Ackah and C.K. Mann.



He also played in his late father, Master Bob Kwabena Akwaboah’s Akwaboah International Band, Marriot Band and Oheneba Ntim Barima Band.



Some of the songs he is known for are Awerekyekyere, Face To Face and Hini Me.



Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr’s one week is scheduled for Trede, off the Obuasi Road on Tuesday, May 30.







