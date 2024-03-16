Akwaaba Festival honours Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Source: Ghana Tourism Authority

At the third edition of the Akwaaba Festival 2024, which took place at the National Theatre, Accra, Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, the Deputy Director in Charge of Domestic Marketing at the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), was honoured with the Black Star Honorary Award.



The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), National Commission on Culture (NCC), Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), and Ceejay Multimedia collaborated to organise the three-day event, which was held at the National Theatre from March 6–8, 2024.



In recognition of their contributions to society, a number of notable figures were given honorary awards of service to humanity, including Madam Amy Frimpong, Executive Director of the National Theatre, Mr. Stephen Ofori, General Manager of the Volta Hotel, Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, Executive Director of the Ghana National Commission on Culture (NCC); and Mr. Akwasi Awuah Ababio, Director of the Diaspora Affairs, Office at the Presidency, among others.



Several other people, including Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, were honoured for their contributions to Ghanaian cultural heritage promotion in the travel and media industries.



The honorary award recognises Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi's commitment to the growth of the tourism industry in the nation.



His citation says, "As GTA's Deputy Head overseeing Corporate Affairs, your commitment to the homeland, hard work, and service have increased the country's tourism industry's vibrancy.



"The organisers of Akwaaba Festival are pleased to offer to you the Black Star Honorary Award 2024 in appreciation of your priceless services and incalculable contributions to Ghana's arts, culture, and tourist sector."



In his statement, Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi thanked the GTA's board of directors, management, and staff for their unwavering support.



"I would like to convey my sincere gratitude to the organisers for this honour and to my CEO, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman," he added.



Kofi Kakra, who has served on various tourism committees and won several awards, was, on February 1, this year, promoted to the position of Deputy Director in Charge of Domestic Marketing at the Ghana Tourism Authority.