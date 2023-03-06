Akwaaba Festival ‘23 is here!

Entertainment of Monday, 6 March 2023

Source: Ceejay Multimedia

Ghana, are you ready for the Akwaaba Night, coming on live at the national theatre on Independence Day, 6th March?



Performing on the night are the Ghana Dance Ensemble and the legend himself Gyedu-Blay Ambolley and his Sekondi Band.



And all the way from South Africa, the modern jazz diva Suthukazi Arosi



Also flying the Ghanaian flag high on the night will be Sika Kokoo with their authentic African rhythm.



Other activities coming up on the Akwaaba Night will be the Ghana Wear Fashion Show.



Celebrities and professional models take to the runway to showcase various Ghanaian costumes put together by seasoned fashion designers



Also coming up on the night is the Akwaaba Black Star Awards during which special honors will be presented to some prominent individuals for their exceptional contributions to the upliftment of Ghana’s tourism and culture



There will also be the launch of Miss Akwaaba’23, a 13-week tourism and culture reality show, which will have the ultimate winner taking home a 10,000 cedis cash prize and also an all-expense paid trip to Dubai.



Brace yourselves for an unforgettable experience of the whole Ghanaian culture and heritage brought alive under one roof, the national theatre, at akwaaba fest’23 on Independence Day, Monday 6th March 2023



Grab your advance tickets for only 70 cedis or 100 cedis from the following places:



National Theatre



GhOne TV



Angel TV



and Ceejay multimedia



You can also Dial *365*811# on all networks to buy a ticket.



For more information please call 0302-220715 or 054-066 4776



Akwaaba Fest’23 is brought to you under the auspices of the ministry of tourism, arts and culture, the national theatre of Ghana and powered by Ceejay Multimedia



It's supported by Verna Mineral Water, Akosombo Textiles, Promasidor, Cheezy Pizza and Joe's Place Event Centre and Guesthouse, located at Westhills City, New-Bortianor, Accra



Akwaaba Fest ’23: Telling the rich history and traditions of Ghanaian culture and hospitality!



Akwaaba Festival’23 ….. Welcome to Ghana - The Black Star of Africa