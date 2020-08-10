Entertainment of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: My News GH

Akufo-Addo will be given a second term - Vicky Zugah predicts

Actress Vicky Zugah

Actress Vicky Zugah believes that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be given a second term in office during the December, 7 elections.



According to her, it’s impossible for a party in power to lose an election in just its first term and so Nana Addo will win in the 2020 polls.



The actress who was speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM said over the years, she has lost her trust for politicians because they have over the years promised but have failed to deliver on their promises.



To her, it has been over three decades of her existence in Ghana and she has not seen any change brought into the country by politicians and she’s not sure they will in the future.



“Over three decades I’m even tired, I’m not moved, I’m not impressed so whatever the result will be, we will take it as it is. For me I’m tired because even if you vote, what will happen will happen, nothing will change. But party in power, whatever the case will be, Nana will go for round two, Nana will go for a second term because he’s the party in power,” Ms Zugah told Accra based Kingdom FM.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.