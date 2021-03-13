Entertainment of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Akufo-Addo’s promises to creative arts industry lousy, flippant – Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Popular entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has described as lousy and flippant President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo’s address to the creative arts sector in his SONA speech.



The President disclosed during SONA on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, that the first-ever Creative Arts Senior High School project, located at Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, is near completion.



He also revealed of government’s intention to upgrade five tourism sites to meet international standards for increased visitation, job creation, and income among others.



But reacting to such comments during a discussion on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review show on Saturday, March 13, 2021, Arnold said the president failed to give timelines to his promises.



According to the entertainment pundit, President Akufo-Addo failed to project the true state of the creative industry and also provide concrete evidence that the government is indeed solving its problems.



“The president’s general comments with regards to SONA is flippant and lousy. I expected him to show us the state of the creative arts industry and what government is doing about it. That is what I was expecting. But I felt that those advising him on the state of the industry,” he told Peace FM’s Akwasi Aboagye.



Touching on the section of the speech where the president disclosed that the ‘creative arts school’ is nearly-complete he said:



“I believe that when it comes to English interpretation, government officials are smart. When they earlier promised to build a theatre, many forgot how they constructed that particular sentence. So many thought they intended to build large sitting theatres within four years. Meanwhile, they meant that they would start the process and not already building as many thought. In the same case as now, the president said the creative arts school is near completion but didn’t say it has been completed. He didn’t even give timelines,”



