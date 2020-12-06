You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 12 06Article 1127585

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Akufo-Addo’s bodyguards stop Samini from raising his hand, social media users react

Ghanaian dancehall giant Samini has faced several criticisms after endorsing President Akufo-Addo’s second term bid.

In his unwavering effort to project the president, Samini has landed on the plate of social media trolls after an incident with the president’s security detail.

The New Patriotic Party on Saturday held a final rally to climax its campaign activities for the 2020 general elections in the Odododiodio Constituency.

During the rally, Samini who performed at the event attempted to lift the hand of the president to the view of the thousands of supporters who were present.

He was however prevented from getting hold of the president by his security personnel who were standing right behind the president on stage.

The incident has generated a conversation on social media as many users believe the action of the artiste was very much against protocol.

