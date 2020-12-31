Entertainment of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Akufo-Addo ordered beaches to be closed but his in-law’s Sandbox hosted Activate concert - A Plus

Musician and Political Activist Kwame Asare Obeng

President Akufo-Addo on 20th December, 2020 maintained the directive that cinemas, pubs, and beaches will remain closed as part of restrictions adopted to contain the coronavirus. He made this statement during his 20th address to the nation on measures instituted by the government to fight Covid-19.



“Beaches, pubs, cinemas and nightclubs remain closed until further notice. All other institutions that have been cleared to function are to continue to do so in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols,” President Akufo-Addo stated.



However, one week later, on December 28th, 2020, Sandbox beach and club, owned by the wife of his cousin and Secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo, Sarah O. Femi Bediatuo hosted Davido and Stonebwoy’s Activate concert with little regards for Covid-19, judging from the pictures shared online during and after the event. So far no one has been arrested or questioned leading to wide criticism of the President.



Politician and NPP member, Kwame Aplus was leading the pack:



“Beaches and pubs remain closed.” Sandbox, which belongs to his cousin; where Davido performed at the “Activate Party” to thousands of people is a forest abi?”



When you ask why beaches are closed they will tell you that when people swim they will spread coronavirus. But its ok to organise pool parties and swim together. Cinemas are closed to reduce the spread of covid-19 but the government holds events in the same cinemas where presentations are projected on big screens. I wonder if the virus only spreads when you watch the latest Hollywood movies. This country ankasa we don’t have to destroy it. Let keep it in good shape so that we can sell it and share the money.” He added.



So far many people have been criticizing the President’s directive as selective and unenforceable.

