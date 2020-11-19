Entertainment of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Akufo-Addo is a 'democracy icon', I’m voting for him again - Cwesi Oteng

Gospel musician Cwesi Oteng with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Gospel musician Cwesi Oteng has said he will vote to retain President Nana Akufo-Addo in the December polls.



The powerful singer indicated that his re-endorsement of the President is because he is a global icon of democracy.



Cwesi Oteng also cited President Akufo-Addo’s persistence for the mandate to be president, as another reason for his decision



He tweeted: “It is your civic duty to be involved in who leads the future of our country”, adding: “I'm voting @NAkufoAddo because he is a global icon of democracy”.



“Twice, he lost elections and instead of misbehaving, he did not as many would. He mastered the courage to persist till he won by ballots”.



Cwesi Oteng is one of the public figures that publicly declared support for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Akufo-Addo in 2016.



He is popularly known for his song ‘God Dey Bless Me’.

