Akufo-Addo is Ghana’s worst president ever – Efia Odo declares

Entertainment of Sunday, 21 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Socialite Efia Odo believes Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the worst president Ghana has ever had in the fourth republic.



Her comment comes on the back of an announcement that the second tranche of International Monetary Fund cash has been approved and will be disbursed.



Efia Odo could not stand the fact that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government made a U-turn on the promise not to go to the IMF for a bailout.



She tweeted on X saying “With all due respect, this man is worst president in the history of GHANA!!!”



Meanwhile, The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved the second tranche of US$600 million for Ghana.



The IMF Ghana Country Director announced this during a joint press conference held on Friday, January 19, 2024.