Akufo-Addo has really broken the hearts of Ghanaians – Efia Odo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actress and model, Efia Odo, has once again taken to social media to lambast the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



According to Efia Odo, the president has woefully failed Ghanaians, adding that, the high cost of living and deterioration of the cedi has worsened the plight of Ghanaians.



This comes shortly after she labeled the president incompetent.



"#FixTheCountry Nana Akufo-Addo you’re incompetent and cold-hearted. God will judge you accordingly," she earlier wrote on Twitter.



Scores of netizens on social media have since been complaining about the current economic crises the country has been saddled with.



With the #NPP topping Twitter trends, tons of social media users including some celebrities have waded into the ongoing discussion surrounding the harsh living conditions in the country.



Joining in the ongoing discussion, Efia Odo, an avid critic of government has described the president as heartless.



According to her, President Akufo-Addo has broken the hearts of Ghanaians.



"Addo D is singing last last for us. We all done chop breakfast. He has really broken the hearts of Ghanaians," Efia Odo maintained.



