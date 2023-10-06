Akufo-Addo has disintegrated and destroyed NPP – Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Friday, 6 October 2023

Controversial Ghanaian radio personality, Blakk Rasta, has blamed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the controversies surrounding the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, President Akufo-Addo is part of the reasons why the NPP is going through challenges among its members and party leadership after the conduct of the special delegates conference to elect the flagbearer of the party for the 2024 general elections.



The NPP have been faced with some challenges after Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen resigned to contest as an independent candidate in the next elections. Alan noted that the electoral process was skewed towards a particular candidate in the delegates conference.



Also, flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong and Ashanti regional NPP chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, were engaged in a public banter where threats were issued as well as exchanges.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show on 3FM which GhanaWeb monitored on Friday, October 6, 2023, Blakk Rasta accused President Akufo-Addo of plunging the party into chaos by failing to address pertinent issues to bring order.



“I thought the party had already disintegrated. Is disintegrated because of dishonesty, and disloyal behaviour?

My brother, my sister, the party is where it is right now because of thievery. It's a shame on Nana Akufo-Addo and all his appointees.



“You [Akufo-Addo] have destroyed your party. The party that some other people kept in place, all you can do is to send it into the grave,” he said.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr. Afriyie Akoto, former legislator Francis Addai Nim,o and Kennedy Agyapong will be contesting for the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The NPP primaries is slated for November 4, 2023.



