Akufo-Addo and ministers unintentionally enhanced the appeal of NDC - Kwame A Plus states

A Plus has caused a stir in the Ghanaian political arena with a statement reacting to an article with the headline “Mahama descends on NDC MPs.”



In a Facebook post he made on March 26, 2023, he indicated Akufo-Addo has made the NDC look blameless while noting that corruption is embedded in the DNA of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“Criminals even in opposition!! It is Akufo-Addo and his mafia gang that have made NDC attractive. That party has corruption embedded in its DNA,” he said.



He goes on to express his sympathy for the "innocent, hardworking, and loyal foolsoldiers and communicators" who are sacrificing to bring the party to power, but warns that their efforts will yield the same "sakawa governance" that the country is currently experiencing under President Akufo Addo and his "mafia gang".



“I feel sorry for the innocent, hardworking, and loyal foolsoldiers and communicators. All sacrifices you are making to bring the party to power will yield the same Akufo-Addo sakawa governance we are experiencing today,” he added.



A Plus further accused the NDC of being worse than the NPP (New Patriotic Party), the party currently in power, and suggests that the NPP is confident they will win the upcoming election because they know the NDC will take money.



“Your people are worse than those you criticize. Why do you think NPP is confident that they will break the 8? They know your people will take money!!” he shared.



Parliament approves all six nominees, two Supreme Court Justices:



Parliament on Friday, March 24 approved all six ministerial nominees as well as the nominees of the supreme court of President Akufo-Addo after a heated debate, 24 hours prior, and a tense voting process.



Final results declared by Speaker Alban Bagbin showed that all nominees got more votes than the minimum of 138 votes required because out of the 275 eligible voters, there were three absent.



Some Members of Parliament (MPs) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not adhere to the decision of the party to vote against the approval of the nominees.



Kobina Tahiru Hammond (MP for Adansi Asokwa) was approved as the Minister of Trade and Industry and Bryan Acheampong (MP for Abetifi) as the Minister of Food and Agriculture.



Other nominees who were approved include Stephen Asamoah Boateng, as Ministry of Chieftaincy; Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State (Ministry of Finance), and Osei Bonsu Amoah, Ministry of Local Government.



Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, was also approved as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.



The Supreme Court nominees who were approved include George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal, and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.







