Akuapem Poloo will be a ‘Woman of God’ after her jail sentence – Abeiku Santana

Entertainment of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ace Ghanaian radio presenter, Abeiku Santana has made an interesting prediction about Akuapem Poloo.



The Okay FM presenter in a video available to Zionfelix.net stated that Akuapem Poloo will be a ‘Woman of God’ after her jail sentence.



He revealed that the embattled actress and model will come out refined and preach the word of God.



Abeiku mentioned the late DMX and others who preached the word of God through their songs after they were jailed.



He also advised celebrities in Ghana to learn from what happened to Akuapem Poloo.



The popular media personality indicated that we are not in good times—and what happened to Poloo can happen to any celebrity, so they should be careful.



