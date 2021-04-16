Akuapem Poloo to spend son's next birthday in prison

Entertainment of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo will miss her son’s 8th birthday as she will be spending months behind bars.



An Accra Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour Christina Caan on Friday, April 16, 2021, sentenced the actress to 90-day imprisonment over a nude photo she posted of herself and her son last year.



It can be recalled that the mother of one, on June 30, 2020, posted a naked photo of herself squatting in front of her son in ‘honour’ of his seventh birthday celebration.



The image attracted mixed reactions from the public leading to a non-governmental organization, Child Rights International dragging her to court over publication of obscene material.



Akuapem Poloo was charged with three offenses namely; publication of obscene materials, conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence which is conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.



She was convicted on her own plea after she pleaded guilty to all three charges.



The judgement means that the single mother will miss her son’s upcoming birthday. However, her Lawyer, Andy Vortia, has appealed and if she gets a favourable ruling, she could be out earlier.



Before the sentencing, a social media campaign dubbed #FreeAkuapemPoloo was launched by family and friends of the actress who pleaded with the Judge, Her Honour Christina Caan to temper justice with mercy.



