Akuapem Poloo saga: Afia Schwarzenegger begs Nana Addo, Gary Nimako to intervene

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has begged for political intervention in the recent sentencing of actress Akuapem Poloo on charges of publication of obscene materials and two counts of domestic violence.



Specifically, she called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Gary Nimako, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) legal team to intervene in the matter on compassionate grounds.



Speaking in a video posted late Friday, she said even though instead of the 90-day jail term, 90 years would have been better in her opinion, she was pained by the impact of developments on the son of the convicted actress.



“I am pained for Akuapem Poloo’s son but what will happen has already happened. So his excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, going by the adage that you keep your child under all circumstances, if my opinion is to be sought, 90 years will suffice for Poloo, 90-days is insufficient.



“But the son, he will be crying by now and public opinion will be against him, so Nana and lawyer Gary (Nimako) I know what you people can do.



“Me, I am not condoning that foolishness and I am saying it again, I don’t sympathize with Akuapem Poloo in any way,” she stressed.



She added her voice to calls that the sentence to be commuted to community service, bemoaning further that there was no talk of counselling for the embattled actress.



“If she doesn’t learn sense from this episode, I don’t know what else. You (government) have really shown her but even if for some three – to four days, kindly give her presidential pardon and commute her sentence,” Schwarzenegger prayed to the president.



In the same video, she spoke extensively about how she had from the onset called Akuapem Poloo on the need to apologize for the post even offering her legal support to avert the legal threat that followed Child Rights International’s petition to the police.



She said, the actress stood by her post – calling it an artist impression – and only recanted after strong backlash.