Akuapem Poloo’s son to get GH¢2,000 remittance each month from two generous people

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Even though social media sensation, Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo has been jailed today for 90 days, it appears that her son who has been left in the care of his grandmother will not have any difficulties when it comes to money for his upkeep.



Not long ago, zionfelix.net chanced on a post on the page of Ayisha Modi which revealed that two groups have come together to give the young man GH¢2000 each month as money for his upkeep.



The groups we learn are Modis Outreach and Wanaafriq.



Ayisha Modi‘s post we sighted reads: “My daughter @akuapem_poloo In life everything happens for a reason and I must say what you going through now is a blessing in disguise, have it in mind that wherever there’s a #disgrace there’s also one important thing called grace, remember the stone that the builders rejected became the cornerstone . On this day @modisoutreach and @wanaafriq in collaboration with GIWA FOUNDATION @giwasariki has decided to give your mother 2000gh every month to take care of your child as you spend 90days in prison and also a plot of land to you and my cousin @qwasi_blay when you finally come out.. @qwasi_blay blood ???? you know what to do when she is finally out????????????????????.”



Already, Poloo’ godmother, Those Called Celebs has sent Gh¢5000 for the upkeep of the young boy.