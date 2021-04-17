Akuapem Poloo’s predicament is an eye-opener for me – Michy asserts

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Michelle Diamond, popularly known as Shatta Michy, has established that Akuapem Poloo’s predicament is an eye-opener for her.



She revealed in an Instagram post that until now, she never knew such strict laws existed in Ghana.



As a mother who loves her son, Michy said she shares in Poloo's grief.



She also believes that the actress will bounce back to her feet very soon and the experience will make her stronger.



“As a mother who also loves to post my son often, our dear sis @akuapem_poloo ‘s predicament has been eye-opening. I never even knew such strict laws existed here & she probably didn’t either, but if there’s one thing we know about her, she always bounces back to her feet. The toughest battles are for the strongest soldiers & reap the most rewarding results," Michy wrote on social media.



