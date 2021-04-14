You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 14Article 1232893

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akuapem Poloo’s conviction: Social media users angry over court’s decision

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Rosemond Brown aka 'Akuapem poloo' Rosemond Brown aka 'Akuapem poloo'

Social media has gone wild following the news of Rosemond Brown a.k.a Akuapem Poloo’s conviction on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

The popular actress and socialite who was charged with publication of nude pictures has been remanded in police custody over her own plea.

As part of the court’s directives, she will also undergo a pregnancy test in any government hospital.

Some individuals on social media have however described as harsh the court's decision.

Describing as unfair, others are of the view that several government officials have been made to ‘go scot free’ after perpetrating more serious crimes than Rosemond Brown did.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaian celebrities including Efya, Sammy Forson, Vanessa Gyan, Nana Aba Anamoah have taken to social media to sympathize with Akuapem Poloo.

Read the comments below.



















Join our Newsletter

News

Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1)

Calls for NAM1's prosecution top Twitter trends as Akuapem Poloo gets convicted

Sports

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah and his son Rodney Appiah

'I will try my best to do better than him' - Stephen Appiah's son

Business

Workers allege that their bonuses for 2020 haven't been paid despite meeting targets

AirtelTigo takeover: Employees' fate hanging as procedure delays

Africa

A meeting between Nigerian head of state Olusegun Obasanjo and the British Crown

Five famously controversial and racist things Prince Philip said to Black people

Opinions

Manasseh Azure Awuni

You’ve thrown objectivity to the dogs - A letter to Manasseh Azure Awuni