Akuapem Poloo’s conviction: Social media users angry over court’s decision

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 April 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Social media has gone wild following the news of Rosemond Brown a.k.a Akuapem Poloo’s conviction on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
The popular actress and socialite who was charged with publication of nude pictures has been remanded in police custody over her own plea.
As part of the court’s directives, she will also undergo a pregnancy test in any government hospital.
Some individuals on social media have however described as harsh the court's decision.
Describing as unfair, others are of the view that several government officials have been made to ‘go scot free’ after perpetrating more serious crimes than Rosemond Brown did.
Meanwhile, some Ghanaian celebrities including Efya, Sammy Forson, Vanessa Gyan, Nana Aba Anamoah have taken to social media to sympathize with Akuapem Poloo.
Read the comments below.
Wowww???????????? Worried about Akuapem poloo and her son ???????? https://t.co/nUFHkBYpos— SAMMY FORSON (@sammyforson) April 14, 2021
This whole issue with akuapem poloo is beyond me .. we have abused girls , no beds at maternity wards !!! Accidents here n there ... Economy Gbas .. And This Is What is being highlighted.. for what purpose..?? I can’t understand it ! Chale .. Wabl3 ????— EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) April 14, 2021
Nam 1 is a free man but Akuapem Poloo is going down ????#FreeAkuapemPoloo pic.twitter.com/7fpvhBAG9p— ANGEL TOPEDO ???? (@ThoughtPillow) April 14, 2021
As a mother (ME) who is raising a son, Akuapem Poloo did NOTHING wrong. NOTHING.— #ModernDayMom (@Vanessa_Gyan) April 14, 2021
MPs dey fire warning shots for crowd inside some too dey snatch ballot papers for parliament house but ibi Akuapem Poloo in case u want take show saw laws dey this country. ????????— KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) April 14, 2021
Akuapem Poloo en case for tell you say wanna county laws dey favor the rich. pic.twitter.com/92Rsa6aHox— Paa Kwesi Nduom (@papakwesi_jr) April 14, 2021
There are politicians that have embezzled BILLIONS of dollars in state funds still walking free and Akuapem Poloo posting her nudes is where y’all draw the line? Fuck you guys for real.— at0mic angel (@amaarae) April 14, 2021
So the courts thought separating Akuapem poloo, a single mother and sole provider from her son would be the best move? Interesting— ????OGYAM???? (@KwabenaGyam_) April 14, 2021
They are busy dragging Akuapem Poloo up and down in court while NAM1 is still eating and walking freely— Bra Poly ???????????????? (@PolySarkcess) April 14, 2021
Na country wey wonna spokesman be Twene Jonas de3 how we fit be serious . From top to down we are all not serous ????????
Let's pray that the Holy Spirit that got Mary pregnant, work on Akuapem Poloo too #Mood pic.twitter.com/l78MgdbifW— Kwame Trigger????????♂✊???? (@the_EAmensah) April 14, 2021